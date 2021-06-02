PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $50.97 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

