Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

