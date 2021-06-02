PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $285.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00093188 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 176,436,302 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

