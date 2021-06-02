Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 908 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,072,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

