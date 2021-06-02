Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $104,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chemed were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $489.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.66. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

