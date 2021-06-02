Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 486.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

