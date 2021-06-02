Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stride were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Boston Partners raised its position in Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Stride by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stride by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.