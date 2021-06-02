Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 88 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.51 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

