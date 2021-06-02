Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

