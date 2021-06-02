Peercoin (PPC) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $39.42 million and $91,391.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 261.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,964,646 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

