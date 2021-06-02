Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $11,846.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00280912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.01198243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.08 or 1.00191338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032781 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

