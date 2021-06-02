Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
WOOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 99.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
