Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 99.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

