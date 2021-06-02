Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $5,228,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

