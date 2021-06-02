Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.18. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

