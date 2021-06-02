PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PMX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 23,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,799. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

