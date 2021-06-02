Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $66.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.73 million to $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. 9,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,514. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.