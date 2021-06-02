Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $31,530.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00534122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.32 or 0.01359971 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,227,224 coins and its circulating supply is 427,966,788 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

