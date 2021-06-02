Pitcairn Co. Acquires 13,537 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

