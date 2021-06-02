Pitcairn Co. Buys 683 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.98 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.52. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

