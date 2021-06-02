Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after buying an additional 93,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

