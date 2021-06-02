Pitcairn Co. Takes $844,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 50.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

ZBRA opened at $502.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,763. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

