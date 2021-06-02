Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0889 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $5,361.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

