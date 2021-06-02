POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $265,558.65 and approximately $28.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

