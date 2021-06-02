Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,922,700 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the April 29th total of 2,811,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.