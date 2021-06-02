PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,047. PPD has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,533 shares of company stock worth $5,892,254. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

