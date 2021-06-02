Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 11,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,654. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $465.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

