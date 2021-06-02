Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 29th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

PLPC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. The company has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.19. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

