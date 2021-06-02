Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,942 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of ExlService worth $41,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,011 shares of company stock worth $8,474,999 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

