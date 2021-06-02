Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.89 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 203,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

