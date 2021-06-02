Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,171 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

