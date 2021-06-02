Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,724,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,587. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

