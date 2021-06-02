Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,609 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,975. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

