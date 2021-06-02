Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $119.11, with a volume of 33479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.84.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

