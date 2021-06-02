Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Up 42.8% in May

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

