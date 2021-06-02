PropTech Investment Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 2nd

PropTech Investment Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. PropTech Investment Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTICU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

