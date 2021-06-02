ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. 156,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 82,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The company has a market cap of $560.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

