PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) were up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.9854 per share. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

