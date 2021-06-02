Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.38

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 420825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

