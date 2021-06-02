Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

