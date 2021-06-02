PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

