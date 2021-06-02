Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sono-Tek Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 13.42%.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
