Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Increased by Analyst

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. Insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock worth $12,742,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.