Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

NYSE CRL opened at $332.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

