Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris B.V.’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. Pharvaris B.V. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $67,910,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,897,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

