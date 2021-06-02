Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $45.34 on Monday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.25.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock valued at $137,653,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

