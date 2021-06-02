Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 86.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $1,915,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $743,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.3% during the first quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

