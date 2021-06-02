Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.57 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Qcash has a market cap of $71.57 million and approximately $687.64 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00287231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.01093647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,808.25 or 0.99896866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032462 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

