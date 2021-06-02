Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

