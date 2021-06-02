Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,725.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $15,072.95 and $2,725.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

