Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

